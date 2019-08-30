Missionary Evangelist Dorothy Lee Ford
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Missionary Evangelist Dorothy Lee Ford will be held 11 AM Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Ash St. Church of God in Christ. Elder Ronald Engram will officiate. Interment services will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Ford, 97, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019.
Survivors includes her children, Saundra Z. (Daniel) Brown, Carolyn Ford, John (Terri) Ford, Jr. and Vanessa Ford Conner; eight grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 7:30 tonight in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Rd., Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 30, 2019