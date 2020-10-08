Dorothy Lewis Hughes
October 13, 1933 - October 2, 2020
Brandon, Florida- Dorothy Lewis Hughes joined her beloved husband, Paul, in Heaven on Friday, October 2, 2020. She was 86 years old.
Born in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Carroll Hayes Lewis and Anne C. Green Lewis. A civilian at Robins Air Force Base, she worked as a Budget Director for over 50 years before retiring. Dorothy enjoyed cruising the ocean seas and traveling all over the world. When it came to sewing, she was extremely talented and did very intricate needlework. Dorothy was of the Baptist faith. Above all else, spending time with her family was of the utmost importance and she cherished them dearly.
In addition to her parents, her husband, Paul Long Hughes; son, Randy Hughes; and sister, Joan Willis; preceded Dorothy in death.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her children, Paul Hughes, Jr.; grandchildren, David Hughes, Stephanie Hughes, Randy Hughes, Jr.; Great-grandchildren, Danielle Hughes, Patrick Hughes, Naomie Byrd, Mallorie Hasty, Landon Hasty, and Kaden Hasty; and siblings, Joyce Arters (Bob), and Carroll H. "Bud" Lewis Jr. (Barbara).
Visitation will be Friday, October 9, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Magnolia Park Cemetery with Dr. Bob Dilks officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Dorothy Lewis Hughes to Suncoast Hospice – Empath Health, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, Florida 33760.
