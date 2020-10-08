1/1
Dorothy Lewis Hughes
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Lewis Hughes
October 13, 1933 - October 2, 2020
Brandon, Florida- Dorothy Lewis Hughes joined her beloved husband, Paul, in Heaven on Friday, October 2, 2020. She was 86 years old.
Born in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Carroll Hayes Lewis and Anne C. Green Lewis. A civilian at Robins Air Force Base, she worked as a Budget Director for over 50 years before retiring. Dorothy enjoyed cruising the ocean seas and traveling all over the world. When it came to sewing, she was extremely talented and did very intricate needlework. Dorothy was of the Baptist faith. Above all else, spending time with her family was of the utmost importance and she cherished them dearly.
In addition to her parents, her husband, Paul Long Hughes; son, Randy Hughes; and sister, Joan Willis; preceded Dorothy in death.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her children, Paul Hughes, Jr.; grandchildren, David Hughes, Stephanie Hughes, Randy Hughes, Jr.; Great-grandchildren, Danielle Hughes, Patrick Hughes, Naomie Byrd, Mallorie Hasty, Landon Hasty, and Kaden Hasty; and siblings, Joyce Arters (Bob), and Carroll H. "Bud" Lewis Jr. (Barbara).
Visitation will be Friday, October 9, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Magnolia Park Cemetery with Dr. Bob Dilks officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Dorothy Lewis Hughes to Suncoast Hospice – Empath Health, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, Florida 33760.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.


View the online memorial for Dorothy Lewis Hughes



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Magnolia Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 953-1478
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved