Dorothy Lightfoot Howell
Sept. 6, 1923 - April 1, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Mrs. Dorothy Lightfoot Howell, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, was laid to rest on April 3, 2020 at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens on Houston Road in Macon, Georgia, next to her late husband, James Kelly Howell, in a private graveside service. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Dot was born on September 6, 1923 to the late Henry G. Lightfoot and Edna L Brooks Lightfoot in Bibb County, Georgia. She was married on August 25, 1940 to James Kelly Howell. They resided in Macon, Georgia their entire life and raised three children here. They were faithful members of Mikado Baptist Church for over 50 years. She is survived by two sons, Ronald Kelly Howell (Faye Conner) and Gary Lee Howell (Melody Seaton), and a daughter, Elaine Howell Pelaez (Edsel), seven grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild, a sister, Betty Jean Holmes (Melvin), and nephew, Jim Holmes (Amy). Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 8, 2020