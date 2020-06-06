Dorothy Lila Mathews
1950 - 2020
November 23, 1950 - June 4, 2020
Rhine, Georgia- Dorothy Lila Mathews, 69, of Rhine, died on Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Serenity Place in Dublin.
Dorothy was a Supervisor with the Dept. of Family and Children Service in McRae until she retired.
She was a member of Sharon Baptist Church.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, Clyde Clinton Mathews and Lila Wallace Mathews; a brother, Don Mathews.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 in the Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Benny Moore will officiate.
Survivors include her brother, Jimmy Mathews of Rhine; her special friend, Nancy Starr of Haddock, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 3712 Temperance Road, Rhine, Georgia, 31077 or to the Rockwell Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 2955 Temperance Road, Milan, Georgia, 31060.
Lowe's Funeral Home of Helena has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lowe's Funeral Home
300 8th Street
Helena, GA 31037
(229) 868-5070
