Dorothy Lofy Jones
October 9, 2019
Macon , GA- Dorothy Lofy Jones, 101, passed away on October 9, 2019. A Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis Episcopal Church with the Rev. Ben Wells officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to All About Animals, 101 Riverside Dr., Macon GA 31201.
Dorothy was born in Milwaukee, WI to the late John and Elsie Moerke Lofy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Jones. She was a member of the St. Francis Episcopal Church and a member of the Middle Georgia Camera Club.
She is survived by her daughters, Steve (Jerry) Drucker of Sherrard, IL, Lucille Staszak of Macon, sister, Betsy Sherer of Milwaukee, WI and niece, Ceil Marshall of Eauclair, WI.
