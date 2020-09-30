Dorothy Luene Ham
February 28, 1931 - September 28, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Dorothy Luene Ham, 89, held hands again with her beloved husband of 67 years, Ervine Bryce Ham, in Heaven, on the morning of Monday, September 28, 2020.
Born on February 28, 1931, in Merrimack, New Hampshire, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Earl and Dorris Dwire. She was a career wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker, known for being the absolute best mom to her children! In addition, Dorothy had a deep and abiding faith in her Savior Jesus Christ and was a faithful and longtime member of Second Baptist Church.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving children, Dawn L. Walling (Eric) of Warner Robins, Paula L. Tarnawsky of Warner Robins, Bruce E. Ham (Crystal) of Perry, Mark W. Ham (Jill) of Warner Robins, and Paul N. Ham (Lisa) of Byron; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Following the service, Dorothy will be laid to rest next to Ervine, in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Dorothy to Heart of Georgia Hospice, 103 Westridge Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31088.
