Dorothy M. Barnwell
Macon, GA- A Memorial Service for Dorothy M Barnwell will be held 1 PM Saturday, June 8, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Bro. George Washington, Sr. will officiate. Interment services will be private. Ms. Barnwell, 74, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Survivors include her four children; Darlene Barnwell (Michael) Ricks, Bruce Barnwell, Jr., Dawn Harpe, and Donna Daniely; three sisters; five brothers; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends tonight, June 7, 2019, from 6 -7 PM in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Road, Macon.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 7, 2019