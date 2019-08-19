Dorothy M. Patterson
November 28, 1965 - August 9, 2019
Mansfield, TX- Dorothy Ann Gray Patterson (November 28, 1965 – August 9, 2019)
Dorothy Ann Gray Patterson, 53, of Mansfield, Texas passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 in Mansfield, TX. Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Parkway Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, 720 Carl Vinson Parkway, Warner Robins, GA 31093. Public viewing 11:00 AM – 12:00 Noon. Service begins at 12:00 Noon.
She leaves to cherish her memories to her husband, Carl Patterson; son, William Patterson (Mansfield, TX); three sisters: Jane Moore and Jacqueline Finney (Warner Robins, GA) and Janet Spraggins (Augusta, GA); three brothers: Tommie Gray (Darryl) and Terry Gray (Warner Robins, GA.) and Randy Gray (Penny) of Dillon, SC. She was preceded in death by her parents Lillie B. Gray and Tommy L. Gray; and her sister, Sadie Dawson.
Family and friends will be received at the residence of Jane Moore: 225 Markwood Drive, Warner Robins, GA 31093.
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 19, 2019