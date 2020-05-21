Dorothy Mae Lockhart RumphMay 27, 1935 - May 17, 2020Fort Valley, GA- Due to the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 virus, Graveside Services for Dorothy Mae Lockhart Rumph are 11:00A.M., Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Willow Lake Memorial Gardens, Fort Valley, GA.Dorothy Mae Lockhart Rumph affectionately called "Dot" slept away on May 17, 2020 in Macon, GA.She was born on May 27, 1935 in Fort Valley, GA to the late Elmer and Lizzie Lockhart.Dorothy was preceded in death by three children, Gippie Lee Rumph, Jr., Mary Ann Lockhart and Lizzie Mae Rumph; a granddaughter, Lisa Barnes.Survivors include: two devoted children, Carolyn Rumph and Bobby Rumph; ten grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and other relatives.Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Fort Valley.