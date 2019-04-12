Dorothy Margie Rowland Smith
09/08/1944 - 04/11/2019
Fort Valley, GA- Dorothy Margie Rowland Smith, 74, died at home on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Family will receive friends from 5:00PM to 6:00PM on Friday, April 12, 2019, at Rooks Funeral Home, 213 West Church Street in Fort Valley. Graveside services will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Oaklawn Cemetery, 720 South Camellia Boulevard in Fort Valley, with Elder Roger McDonald officiating.
Born in Zenith to the late Clinton Issac Rowland and Emma Cleo Gassett Rowland, Mrs. Smith was a homemaker. She was known to have a "green thumb", loved to cook for her family , and was a nurturing and loving grandmother.
Survivors include her husband of over 56 years, Jack Smith; their children, Marjie Bowden (Jimmy), Robbie Smith (Connie), and Jimmy Smith, all of Crawford County; 6 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; sisters and brother, Peggie Rowland of Fort Valley, Carolyn Hagar (Rob) of Dayton, TN, Vickie Sue Nettles (Johnny) of Jackson, MS, and Ricky I. Rowland (June) of Fort Valley; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Dorothy Margie Rowland Smith
Rooks Funeral Home - Fort Valley
213 West Church St.
Fort Valley, GA 31030
(478) 825-2424
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 12, 2019