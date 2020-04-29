Dorothy "Tillie" May Cunningham Lamb
Feb. 10, 1924 - Apr. 25, 2020
Macon, GA- Mrs. Dorothy "Tillie" May Cunningham Lamb, 96, died Saturday, April 25, 2020. A private Funeral Mass will be said at 11 o'clock, Friday, May 1, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. The mass will be live streamed for those not able to attend on St. Joseph Catholic Church's FaceBook. Burial will immediately follow, in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery and Father Scott Winchel will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar Street, Macon, GA 31201, or to St. Joseph Catholic School, 905 High Street, Macon, GA 31201.
Mrs. Lamb was born in Savannah, Georgia, to the late Ernest Lawrence and Dorothy May Brown Cunningham. She was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Cunningham of Miami, FL; and sister, Patricia Taylor of Memphis, TN. She graduated from Mt. De Sales High School and worked in the accounting department for Southern Bell, where she retired. Mrs. Lamb was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and St. Joseph Bible Study. She and her husband of 74 years, Dewey Lamb, were members of several groups, to include Riverside Golf & Country Club, Fernandina Golf & Country Club, and the two of them received the St. Frances de Sales Award. Tillie was also a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America.
She was preceded in death by her husband, and 4 children, Christopher Paul Lamb, Curtis B. Lamb, Sr., Sheila Harris Schwab, and Dorothy Marie "Dottie" Brock.
Survivors include her daughters, MaryAnn Lamb Doyle, Carolyn Lamb Raines, and Katherine Lamb White; sons, F. Maurice (Lilly) Lamb, all of Macon, and Richard L. (Patricia) Lamb of Canton, GA; 18 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Alice Kulin of Port Charlotte, FL.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 29, 2020