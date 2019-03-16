Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy "Joy" McKinney. View Sign

Dorothy "Joy" McKinney

Gallatin, Tennessee- Dorothy "Joy" McKinney, 65, of Gallatin, Tennessee, passed away at Alive Hospice on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 9:20 pm after a lengthy illness. She was surrounded by family and friends. A celebration of her life was held on Saturday, March 9 at Bellevue United Methodist Church with Pastor Brian M. Marcoulier officiating.

Joy was born on July 5, 1953 in Macon, GA to the late Edward G. and Faye L. McKinney. She graduated with the class of 1971 at Monroe Academy in Forsyth, GA. Joy earned her degree in Nursing from The College of Coastal Georgia and furthered her education at Vanderbilt University. Joy worked at Vanderbilt University Medical Center on the Myelosuppression Unit from 1995-1997. After leaving VUMC, Joy went on to work at the Jim Ayers Institute. She founded, owned and operated Clinical Trial Services, Inc. in the cancer research field until retirement. Joy had a passion for helping others, both in her personal and professional life.

Joy is preceded in death by her parents, Edward G. and Faye L. McKinney, and sister, Jamie "Bunkie" Johnson.

She is survived by her brothers and sisters, Bobby McKinney (Wendy) of San Antonio, TX, Donny McKinney (Kathleen) of Macon, GA, Mittie

Joy's life was a testament to her favorite saying, "Never give up, and believe in yourself." No matter what adversity she faced, she persevered!

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Heimerdinger Foundation, Bellevue United Methodists Church, or a .





