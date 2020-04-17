Dorothy Mogan Sauls
November 2, 1937 - April 16, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Dorothy Morgan Sauls, 82, of Macon, Georgia passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. A private graveside will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020 in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Reverend Marty Watson will officiate.
Born in Macon, She was the daughter of the late E. Mike Morgan and Susie Stokes Morgan. She was the widow of James Arthur Sauls Sr.
Mrs. Sauls was retired from Keebler Company after 30 years of service and was a member of the Avondale Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Donald Gary Sauls and Alan Morgan Sauls.
She is survived by her sons, James Arthur Sauls, Jr. (Kim) and Brian Kevin Sauls(Tracey), Special granddaughter, Abigail Kate Sauls; Sister, Pat James and Five grandchildren.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com. and view the service live 2 p.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 17, 2020