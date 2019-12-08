Dorothy Owens Wynne
March 10, 1937 - Nov. 22, 2019
Hawkinsville, GA- Dorothy Owens Wynne, 82, of Hawkinsville, Ga. was freed from the confines of this earth on Friday, November 22, 2019. Dot was born on March 10, 1937 to Cordelia and Marvin Owens. She was raised in Hawkinsville and married the love of her life, Fred Wynne, in 1956. After marriage, they lived in Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, and New York before resettling in Georgia in 1984 prior to Fred's retirement. They returned home to Hawkinsville and to cherished family and friends in 2003.
Dot was tiny in stature, but giant in heart. Her giving and nurturing spirit was a foundation amongst her family. Her sweetness, home cooking, bedtime stories, and warmth of her hugs earned her the title of not "just" a grandma but a "grandma's grandma". She was a master of mac 'n cheese, pound cakes, and blueberry muffins. Her love extended beyond the roots of her family, nourishing the hearts of those around her. Her compassion for others was unwavering, and all who were touched by her caring heart were unquestionably better for it. Even her plants thrived under her green thumb extraordinaire.
Dot was preceded in death by her husband, Fred, in 2015. She is survived by her children, Beverly (Mike) Wynne-Metcalf and Dean (Charlene) Wynne, her grandchildren, Jonathan, Nicholas, Delaney, Megan, Casey, Noel, Tyler, Dallas, Chelsea, and Dylan and her 12 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind precious cousins, Nadine, Jeanette, Marie, Harris and Alvin as well as many other family members and treasured friends and neighbors.
Dot's life will be honored on December 12th, 2019 at 3 pm at Clark Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 1 pm. Donations may be made to Hawkinsville First United Methodist Church if desired, in lieu of flowers.
Clark Funeral Home of Hawkinsville, Ga in charge of arrangements.
