Dorothy "Virginia" Palmer
1946 - 2020
September 14, 1946 - October 31, 2020
Dunwoody, GA- Mrs. Dorothy "Virginia" Smith Palmer, 74, of Dunwoody, Georgia, wife of Cecil Ray Palmer, passed away on Saturday October 31, 2020. Mrs. Palmer was born in Chattanooga,TN, was a graduate of East Ridge High School and attended the University of Tennessee. She loved Tennessee football, and was a Life Master of the American Contract Bridge League. She was a member of St. Luke's Presbyterian of Dunwoody. Virginia was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Cecil Ray Palmer, who says she is still "The sweetest girl I ever knew"; Her loving daughters, Anne Dunstan Palmer and Lisa Butler Palmer Peeples (Laughlin); her adored grandchildren: Rollie Johnson, Matilda Johnson, and Dash Thomas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Clifford Smith, Jr. and Vivian Dunstan Smith, her brother, Charles Clifford Smith, III, and her in-laws, Walter and Evelyn Palmer, and her best friend, Judy Farley Knight. A memorial service is planned in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Arthritis Foundation or to St. Luke's Presbyterian Church of Dunwoody Ga. Arrangements by Wages & Sons Funeral Home, 1031 Lawrenceville Highway Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-277-4550. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wagesandsons.com.


View the online memorial for Dorothy "Virginia" Palmer


Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wages & Sons Funeral Homes, Inc.
1031 Lawrenceville Hwy. NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
(770) 277-4550
