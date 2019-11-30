Dorothy Schneider Towe
March 4, 1920 - November 28 2019
Macon, GA- Dorothy Schneider Towe, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2019, after 99 years of life. Affectionately known as G-ma to her six grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren, she was a matriarch full of dignity and grace. Her home was always filled with love and the most delicious food. She leaves behind a legacy of faith and love. She was a true Proverbs 31 woman, and her family rises up and calls her blessed.
A Celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with the Rev. Joe McDaniel officiating. Burial will be private. The family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m. to service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, New Jersey 08034 or Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital, 888 Pine St., Macon GA 31201.
Dot was born in Evansville, IN to the late Ernst and Mary Eiceman Schneider. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Towe, and daughter, Nancy Conner. She was a member of Mabel White Baptist Church, Faith Bible School Sunday School, WMU, Golden Agers and she taught 12 year old girls Sunday School for twenty four years. Dot was a volunteer for the Pink Ladies at the Medical Center for nine years.
She is survived by her children, Dr. Robert (Lynda) Towe of Loganville, Jan Miller of Macon, six grandchildren, Laura (Scott) Lloyd, Amy (Eric) Dykes, Jan Towe, Julie Willis, Bethany (Tim) Slocum, Jennifer (Brian) McMenamy, nine great grandchildren, Emma Claire, Caroline, Sarah, Ethan, Ellie Grace, Molly, Andrew, Brantley and Thomas.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 30, 2019