Dorothy "Patsy" Thompson
05/14/1942 - 11/03/2019
DANVILLE, GA- Dorothy Patricia Bryant "Patsy" Thompson, 77, of GA Hwy 358, passed away Sunday at her residence.
Services will be held Tuesday November 5, 2019 at 2:00PM at Reece Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Allentown City Cemetery. Bishop William Evans will officiate.
Mrs. Thompson was born in Covington, GA the daughter of the late Willie Bryant and Mary Averett Bryant. She was the widow of the late Hembree Thompson, and was preceded in death by five sisters. Patsy was a former employee of Starley's Deer Processing and was a Homemaker. She was a member of the Cochran Restoration Worship Center.
Survivors include her children, James Neal, Tina Bowen, Melissa Floyd, Tommy Davis, Wayne Davis, Ronald Davis, Lonnie Davis, Donna Johnson, and Mary Nancy Cannon. Sisters, Clyde Leible, and Nancy Cannon. Numerous Grand Children and Great Grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 Monday in the funeral home.
Visit www.reecefuneralhomeinc.com to express tributes.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Dorothy "Patsy" Thompson
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 5, 2019