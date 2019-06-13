Dorothy Wilson Scallan
10/26/1925 - 06/12/2019
Fort Valley, GA- Dorothy Wilson Scallan,93, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Services will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019, at St. Juliana Catholic Church, 804 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fort Valley, with visitation beginning at 10:00AM, and Funeral Mass at 11:00AM. Father Carlos Pinzon will officiate. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery.
Born in Barnesville to the late Bill and Mary Shumate Wilson, Mrs. Scallan was a retired seamtress and had worked at several locations in the textile industry. She was a founding member of St. Juliana Catholic Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Paul Scallan Sr. Survivors include their children, Richard Scallan Jr. of Fort Valley and Karen Prince (Rudy) of Macon; step grandchildren, Sherri Thrasher (Robbie) of Powersville and Tabatha Finley (Craig) of Fort Valley; several step great grandchildren; and a nephew, Scott Emmett (Patricia) of Forsyth.
Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 13, 2019