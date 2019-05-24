Maj. Douglas C. Whipple, USAF (Ret.)
February 22, 1937 - May 22, 2019
Warner Robins , Georgia- Doug Whipple, 82, entered into rest on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Born on February 22, 1937, in Detroit, Michigan, Doug was the son of the late Merle Whipple and Eulala F. Parks Whipple. He graduated from the University of Northern Colorado where he received his Master's Degree in Guidance and Counseling and then from Georgia College with his Master of Business Administration Degree. He earned the MBA while he was also honorably serving his country in the United States Air Force. He was a decorated veteran having completed his duties as a combat pilot during the Vietnam War. Following his military career, he became an assistant bank manager for 12 years and later worked as a teacher for the Chatham County Board of Education. Doug was also a man of unfailing faith and was a devoted member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and will be missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, Doug was preceded in death by his brother, Rex Whipple.
His memory will forever be treasured by his children, Kelly Whipple Dempsey of Warner Robins and Doug C. Whipple, Jr. (Gwynne) of Lilburn, Georgia; grandchildren, Joseph Dempsey, Nathan Dempsey, Kal Dempsey, Zach Whipple; and sister, Pam Dunmire (Tom) of Prescot, Arizona.
Visitation will be Sunday, May 26, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Andersonville National Cemetery. Afterward, Mr. Whipple will be laid to rest in Andersonville National Cemetery with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Mr. Whipple to Trinity United Methodist Church Building Fund at 129 South Houston Road, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088 or the Museum of Aviation at P.O. Box 2469, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088.
Published in The Telegraph on May 24, 2019