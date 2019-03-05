Col. Douglas E. Moody, USAF (Ret.)
January 2, 1937 - March 3, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Warner Robins, GA – Col. Douglas E. Moody, USAF (Ret.), 82, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at his residence. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Funeral services celebrating his life will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory with full military honors. Col. Moody will be entombed with his wife, Sue, at Magnolia Park Mausoleum. Reverend Scott Hagan will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Heart of Georgia Hospice, 103 Westridge Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088.
Col. Moody was born on January 2, 1937 in Shawnee, OK to the late Daniel Wheaton and Cora Agnes (Statham) Moody. He faithfully served his country in the United States Air Force where he achieved the rank of Colonel. He worked as an engineer in the defense electronics industry and taught at Mercer University in the graduate and undergraduate engineering programs. Col. Moody was a former director at MERC (Mercer Engineering Research Center). He started the Future Scientist and Engineering Club at Russell Elementary. Col. Moody was a very successful and accomplished individual and was very involved in various professional and civic organizations until the end of his life. He served and worshipped at Bonaire United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sue (Haley) Moody and his son, Jack Moody.
Left to cherish his memory are his children: Laura Moody of Warner Robins, Cindy Randles (Richard) of Warner Robins and Joe Moody (Genia) of Kathleen; 5 grandchildren: Claire, Rebecca, Glenn, Joseph and Preston; 3 great-grandchildren: Delilah, Ryder and Jax; brother: Clyde Moody (Betty) of Brookhaven, MS.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 5, 2019