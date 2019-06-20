Douglas "Doug" Eugene Garrett
December 15, 1933 - June 17, 2019
Macon, GA- Douglas "Doug" Eugene Garrett passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Summerhill Nursing Home in Perry, Georgia. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:00AM at Riverside United Methodist Church with Reverend David Collins and Reverend Antoine Walker officiating. The family will greet friends after the service at the church. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Riverside United Methodist Church, 735 Pierce Avenue, Macon, GA 31204 or , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
Doug was born in Jackson, Georgia to the late Thomas Lewis and Nellie Irvin Garrett. He served in the Army for three years and was retired from Georgia Power after 31 years of service. Doug especially enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his grandchildren and family.
Doug was predeceased by his parents; two brothers, Thomas Garrett and Larry Garrett; and sister, Frances Garrett Allen.
Doug is survived by his wife of 58 years, Miriam McClain Garrett; children: Gina (Flynn) Partain, Teresa (Louis) Shelton, and Todd (Allison) Garrett; grandchildren: Kendall Partain, Collin Partain, Tate Partain, Lanier Shelton, Leah Shelton, Garrett Shelton, Harper Shelton, Amber Garrett, Trevor Garrett, and Ava Garrett; sisters: Peggy Garrett O'Reilly and Linda Garrett Fields; sister-in-law's: Nancy Garrett, Sue White, and Louise Melton; and many nieces and nephews.
Hart's Mortuary, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 20, 2019