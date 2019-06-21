Douglas "Doug" Eugene Garrett
December 15, 1933 - June 17, 2019
Macon, GA- Douglas "Doug" Eugene Garrett passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Summerhill Nursing Home in Perry, Georgia. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:00AM at Riverside United Methodist Church with Reverend David Collins and Reverend Antoine Walker officiating. The family will greet friends after the service at the church. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Riverside United Methodist Church, 735 Pierce Avenue, Macon, GA 31204 or , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to sign the online guest registry.
Hart's Mortuary, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Douglas "Doug" Eugene Garrett
Published in The Telegraph on June 21, 2019