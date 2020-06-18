Douglas Harold Snow
March 30, 1944 - June 17, 2020
Lizella, Georgia- Douglas H. Snow, 76 of Lizella, Georgia passed away at his residence on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Lizella Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will have a time of visitation from 1:00 p.m. till service time in the church.
Born in Miami, Florida, he was the son of the late Clayton Snow and Ruth Rutledge Snow. He was the president and owner of Gold Crown Southeastern Ice Cream and a member of the Lizella Baptist Church and Gideons International.
He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 56 years, Leslie Smith Snow, Children, Jackie Elliott (Steve); Michael Snow (Sandy), Granddaughter, Katelyn Snow; Brothers, David Snow (Charlotte) of Palm Bay, Florida and James Snow of Kiowa, Colorado. Many nieces and nephews.
In Lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Lizella Baptist Church, 2950 South Lizella Road, Lizella, Georgia 31052, or to the Gideons International, Bibb West Crawford Camp, P.O. Box 28665, Macon, Georgia 31221.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 18, 2020.