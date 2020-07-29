Douglas Sanford CombesAugust 29, 1952 - July 25, 2020Macon, GA- On July 25th, 2020, Douglas Sanford Combes stepped out of the fire and into Heaven with a new body. He was born in Macon, Ga. And graduated from Willingham High School in Macon. He served faithfully and honorably in the United States Army and went on to become an industrial electrician and a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He was a member of the former Bloomfield United Methodist Church. Being an avid hunter and fisherman, he was very appreciative of all God's creations.Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Corine Combes, his youngest sister, Gail Palmer and his niece, Pamela Lewis Miller. Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Amy Combes Conkell (Eric), his grandson, Eric Vincent Conkell, his sister, Leslie Tucker, his partner and friend, Natasha Lewis and her son, Kaiden, his ex-wife and faithful friend, Lawana Combes, nephews, Flanders Lewis (Nekee), Steve Lewis (Kathleen), Mike Miller, great nieces, Jennifer Bryant (Joey), Melissa Miller, great nephew, Nathan Lewis and a host of friends.Doug was a double amputee, but this was not his focus. He lived life to the fullest and wore out two power chairs and was working on the third by riding the streets of his Bloomfield neighborhood checking on everyone. He did this everyday rain or shine. At his passing, his yard was full of people showing love to his family. We never knew he touched so many lives. We thank God for his goodness and mercy to us and to Doug. He will surely be missed by all.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the donor's favorite charity.Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, July 28th at May and Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sandersville with burial in the Union Baptist Church Cemetery near Warthen. Reverend Roy Smith will officiate.May and Smith Funeral Directors is in charge of these arrangements.