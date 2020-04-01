|
417 South Houston Lake Road
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Doyle D. Stokes
October 11, 1929 - March 30, 2020
Bonaire, GA- Doyle D. Stokes, 90, of Bonaire, GA, entered his eternal rest with Jesus on Monday, March 30, 2020, following a brief illness. Doyle was preceded in death by his parents, J. Walton Stokes and Helen Green Stokes; his sisters, Billie Jean Denmark, Ellen Barham, and Carolyn Nicholson; and his brother, John Stokes. He was also predeceased by his first wife, Patsy Beall McGee; son-in-law, Mike Chickini; and granddaughter, Tiffany Friskey.
Doyle is survived by his wife, Sara Nell Stokes, and his children, Patrick D. Stokes (Lisa) of Warner Robins, GA, Pamela S. Chickini of Warner Robins, GA, and Laura S. Cole (Denny) of Starkville, MS; and stepdaughters, Vicki Sharp (Keith) of Oxford, GA, and Wendy Wilson of Ft. Lauderdale, FL. He also leaves behind grandchildren Lacey Hinson (Joey), Taylor Stokes (Corinne), Hayley Lewallen (Kevin); Kelly Fierro (Pete); Emily Patten (Daniel), Drew Cole; Trent Sharp (Deanna), and Ciara Friskey. Great-grandchildren include Grady Hinson, Guinevere Stokes, Oliver Stokes, Beau Lewallen, Whit Lewallen; Mary Kathryn Fierro, Caroline Fierro; Carter Patten, Cole Patten; Justin Sharp, Jordan Sharp, and Lexi Bodi. His memory will also be cherished by many nieces and nephews.
Doyle was born October 11, 1929, in Neshoba County, MS. He was of the Baptist faith and a graduate of Longino High School in Neshoba County. Doyle entered the U.S. Air Force in 1948. He served during the Korean Conflict as a jet engine mechanic and was stationed in Japan. He married his first wife, Patsy Ruth Beall of Philadelphia, MS, in 1951. Doyle transitioned to Civil Service and was transferred to Robins Air Force Base from Mobile, AL, in 1967 as an Equipment Specialist. He served a total of 38 years in the military and civil service. Doyle married his second wife, Sara Nell Wilson, in 1977.
After his retirement, he continued to enjoy his lifelong hobby restoring antique and classic automobiles. Doyle was considered a Chevrolet expert and repaired carburetors for antique automobile collectors all over the world. He was a founding member of the Vintage Chevrolet Club of America-Central Georgia Region. He was a participating member of the Antique Automobile Club of America.
Doyle's family would like to thank the dedicated caregivers at Arbor Manor in Perry, GA; Visiting Angels of Warner Robins, GA; and the Serenity Hospice Group for the love and attention they provided during Doyle's final months.
A private graveside funeral service for Doyle's family will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to or Middle Georgia Honor Flight, 1114 Georgia Hwy 96, Suite C-1, No. 344, Kathleen, GA 31047.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 1, 2020
