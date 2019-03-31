Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dudley Lee Heath. View Sign

Dudley Lee Heath

November 8, 1953 - March 29, 2018

Perry, Georgia- Dudley Lee Heath, 65, was released from his earthly pains on March 29, 2019 and is now in the arms of our Lord. A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 4:00 – 6:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, in honor of Dudley's passion for helping children.

Dudley was born on November 8, 1953 in Enterprise, AL to the late Fred Milton and Mary Glenn (Marsh) Heath. His family moved to Fort Gaines, GA when he was in elementary school. Dudley attended Middle Georgia College, Georgia Southwestern and graduated with a B.S. in Social Work from the University of Alabama. On December 31, 1976 he married the love of life, Emily. They lived in Tuscaloosa, AL, Fort Gaines, GA, Montezuma, GA and in 1986 moved to Perry, GA. Dudley began working for Production Credit Associates, then Federal Land Bank and he medically retired from Ag Georgia Farm Credit in 2004.

Dudley enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling with Emily. He also enjoyed making wooden crosses that would hang on your rearview mirror.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 42 years, Emily (Jones) Heath; siblings: Fred Heath, Jr. (Jean) of Greenville, SC, Hedy Stowers (Bo) of Destin, FL and Mary White of Ashford, AL; nieces & nephews: Laura Case, Ben Heath, Lori Williams, Tommy Lindsey, Tonya Brown and Heather Beardslee; aunts: Hilda Forehand and Helen Harrell of Enterprise, AL; 13 great nieces and nephews, many cousins, wonderful neighbors and friends and his cat, Gizmo.

Please visit





View the online memorial for Dudley Lee Heath





Dudley Lee HeathNovember 8, 1953 - March 29, 2018Perry, Georgia- Dudley Lee Heath, 65, was released from his earthly pains on March 29, 2019 and is now in the arms of our Lord. A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 4:00 – 6:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, in honor of Dudley's passion for helping children.Dudley was born on November 8, 1953 in Enterprise, AL to the late Fred Milton and Mary Glenn (Marsh) Heath. His family moved to Fort Gaines, GA when he was in elementary school. Dudley attended Middle Georgia College, Georgia Southwestern and graduated with a B.S. in Social Work from the University of Alabama. On December 31, 1976 he married the love of life, Emily. They lived in Tuscaloosa, AL, Fort Gaines, GA, Montezuma, GA and in 1986 moved to Perry, GA. Dudley began working for Production Credit Associates, then Federal Land Bank and he medically retired from Ag Georgia Farm Credit in 2004.Dudley enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling with Emily. He also enjoyed making wooden crosses that would hang on your rearview mirror.Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 42 years, Emily (Jones) Heath; siblings: Fred Heath, Jr. (Jean) of Greenville, SC, Hedy Stowers (Bo) of Destin, FL and Mary White of Ashford, AL; nieces & nephews: Laura Case, Ben Heath, Lori Williams, Tommy Lindsey, Tonya Brown and Heather Beardslee; aunts: Hilda Forehand and Helen Harrell of Enterprise, AL; 13 great nieces and nephews, many cousins, wonderful neighbors and friends and his cat, Gizmo.Please visit www.burpeescottmemorialchapel.com to sign the online guestbook and to leave a memorial tribute for the family. With honor, Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Funeral Home Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory

2932 Hwy 41 N

Warner Robins , GA 31030

(478) 333-3006 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.