Durham Johnson
January 22, 1934 - April 2, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Durham Johnson, age 85, passed away at Regency Hospital on the morning of Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Durham was born in Mitchell, Georgia on January 22, 1934. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and retired from Civil Service at Robins Air Force Base. In Durham's free time, he enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Alma Mixon Blair Johnson; mother, Mary Mildred Snider Vining; and sisters, Vivian Willis and Estelle Brassell.
Durham's memory will forever be treasured by his loving stepdaughters, Sherrie Dukes (Lenn) of Culloden and Teresa Tribble (Dennis) of Warner Robins; special nephew, Stanley Brassell of Warner Robins; and several nieces.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in Magnolia Park Cemetery with Pastor John Simpson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Durham Johnson to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Ste. 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
The family of Durham Johnson would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff at Summer's Landing Memory Care Unit.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 953-1478
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 7, 2019