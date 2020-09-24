Mrs. Dursey Allen
Macon, GA- Mrs. Dursey Allen, 101, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020. Services is scheduled for October 3, 2020 in Evanston IL.
Survivors includes her six children, Mildred (Dudley) Brown, Merline Joy (Steven) McKenzie, Paulette (Randy) Morris, Janet Allen (Clement) Nwosu, Neville (Althea) Allen and Marcia (Eugene) Reynolds); twenty two grandchildren; many great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 from 4 PM until 5 PM in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Rd., Macon. View the online memorial for Mrs. Dursey Allen