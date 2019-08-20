Dwain Marcus Wallace
June 5, 1956 - August 18, 2019
Bonaire, GA- Dwain Wallace, 63, entered into rest on Sunday, August 18, 2019.
Dwain was born on June 5, 1956 in Fort Worth, Texas He proudly served his country in the United States Army with the 82nd Airborne for 11 years. Dwain went on to work for Owen Martin Construction.
He is survived by his children, Tiffany Whittington of Fort Valley, Donnie Wallace of Warner Robins, and Ashley Wallace of Byron; seven grandchildren; parents, James A. and Melba W. Wallace of Warner Robins; brothers, James A. Wallace, Jr. of Warner Robins, Dexter Wallace of Covington, and Dwight Wallace of Raleigh, North Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. At the family's request, the burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Dwain to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to .
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 20, 2019