Dwight Eaton
October 24, 1958 - March 22, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Dwight Stephenson "Steve" "BoBo" Eaton, 61, of Country World Drive, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Pine Pointe Hospice. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Mr. Eaton was born October 24, 1958, in Covington and had lived in the middle Georgia area most of his life. He had worked for Brown and Williamson Tobacco Corporation for twenty years & also Elliott's Machine Shop for six years. Mr Eaton was preceded in death by his father-in-law: Jack Maddox and brother-in-law: Randy Maddox.
Mr. Eaton is survived by his wife of thirty-four years: Rhonda Eaton; children: Dwight Thomas Eaton (Kacie) and Mason Stephen Eaton; parents: Dwight Graham Eaton and Dorothy Ann Haley Eaton; step-grandchildren: Morgan and Blake; sister: Deborah Webb (Roger); nephew: Sam Webb (Melissa); great-Nephew: Luke. Also by his mother-in-law: Grace Mullis; sister-in-law: Lynn Maddox; brother-in-law: Larry Maddox (Wendy); niece Graci Maddox and nephew Tucker Maddox.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 27, 2020