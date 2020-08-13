Dwight T. Wallace, Sr.
October 27, 1944 - August 9, 2020
Marshallville, Georgia- Dwight T. Wallace Sr. 75, of Marshallville, Georgia passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020. A celebration of life will be held outside at Fairhaven Funeral Home, Macon at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Due to Covid 19, social distancing and face coverings will be required.
Born in Dunn, North Carolina, he was the son of the late James Madison Wallace and Donnie Rachel Noble Wallace. He was the husband of the late Jan Key Wallace.
Sir Wallace was a retired computer programmer with the Medical Center of Central Georgia with 29 years of service. He was the long time Pastor of the Evening Light Mission in Marshallville.
He is survived by his children, Dwight T. Wallace Jr.; Justin Wallace (Brenda); Sharon Ella Brennan (Sam) and Elizabeth Rachel "Bodee" Wallace (Dino); Grandchildren, Rebekah Wallace and Shepherd Brennan.
