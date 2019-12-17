|
Dr. E. W. "Bill" Holloway, Jr.
November 6, 1932 - December 15, 2019
Macon, GA- Dr. E. W. Holloway, Jr., "Bill", passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019. He was born on November 6, 1932 in Americus, Georgia to Mr. E. W. Holloway, Sr. and Bobbie Pilcher Holloway. Bill is preceded in death by his parents and his son, Emory Marcus Holloway. He is survived by his wife, Virginia Strickland Holloway; his daughters, Chris Holloway Edwards (Danny), Jan Holloway Rosson (Jack), and Ann Holloway Minish; granddaughter, Jessica Ann Minish; grandson, Marcus Spencer Holloway (Heather); and great grandson, Alexander Holloway.
Bill's love for his family, medicine, and travel radiated throughout his life. He attended Americus High School and graduated in 1949. Upon graduation, he attended Georgia Southwestern College. His military service began in 1950. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War from 1950-1953. Returning to the states, he continued his education at Georgia Southwestern graduating in 1955. Bill continued to pursue his education at Mercer University and the Medical College of Georgia. He interned at the Macon Hospital completing his surgery residency in 1962.
Dr. Holloway had a Family Practice and Surgery Practice in Commerce, Georgia from 1962-1975. Dr. Holloway chose to continue his medical education at Emory University from 1975-1978, pursuing a degree in diagnostic radiology. After completing his diagnostic radiology residency, he partnered with Radiology Associates of Macon, continuing until his retirement in 2001.
Bill believed in the importance of giving back to his community and becoming involved. Professionally, he was an active member of the American Medical Association, the Medical Association of Georgia, Southern Medical Association, American College of Radiology, Radiology Society of North America, Charter Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians, and a diplomat for the American Board of Family Practice.
Dr. Holloway served in multiple capabilities as a member of many organizations. He was Director of the Georgia Academy of Family Physicians, President of the Bibb County Medical Society, and a delegate to the Medical Association of Georgia. Politically, he was elected as Councilman for Ward 4 in Commerce, Georgia.
Dr. Holloway was an active member of the Kiwanis Club and a longtime member of Idle Hour Golf and Country Club and Riverside United Methodist Church in Macon, Georgia.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 10:00AM, with Dr. Laudis Lanford and the Reverend Antonie Walker officiating. The family will greet friends following the service. Burial with military honors will be private at Riverside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Methodist Children's Home, 304 Pierce Avenue, Post Office Box 2525, Macon, GA 31203-2525 or to an agency of your choice.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 17, 2019
