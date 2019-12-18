Dr. E. W. "Bill" Holloway, Jr.
November 6, 1932 - December 15, 2019
Macon, GA- Dr. E. W. "Bill" Holloway, Jr. passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 10:00AM at Hart's Chapel of the Cupola with Dr. Laudis Lanford and the Reverend Antonie Walker officiating. The family will greet friends following the service. Burial with military honors will be private at Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Methodist Children's Home, 304 Pierce Avenue, Post Office Box 2525, Macon, GA 31203-2525 or to an agency of your choice.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 18, 2019