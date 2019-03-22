Earl Clifford Bogardus
August 7, 1933 - March 20, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Earl Clifford Bogardus, 85, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday March 23, 2019 at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church. Burial will be private.
Mr. Bogardus was born on August 7, 1933, in Stuyvesant, New York to the late Clifford and Anna Bogardus. He graduated from Clemson University in 1961 and has always been an avid fan of the Clemson Tigers. Earl was a faithful member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church and the Centerville Lions Club. In his spare time he could be found out on the golf course. Earl was a loving and faithful husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother who will be greatly missed.
Earl's memory will forever be cherished by his loving wife of 60 years, Dot Bogardus, Warner Robins, GA; children, Sharon Durrence (CW), Glennville, GA; Tim Bogardus (Erica), Tarpon Springs, FL; Scott Bogardus (Eileen), Huntsville, AL; sister, June Wadsworth, Venice FL; 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 336 Carl Vinson Pkwy, Warner Robins, GA. 31088; Centerville Lions Club, P.O. Box 464, Centerville, GA. 31028; America , 5362 Zebulon Rd PMB 368, Macon Ga. 31210; Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, National Headquarters, ATTN: Financial Operations, 733 Third Avenue, Ste. 510, New York, NY 10017
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Please go to www.heritagemfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
View the online memorial for Earl Clifford Bogardus
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home
701 CARL VINSON PKWY
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478)329-1400
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 22, 2019