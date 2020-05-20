I am so sorry to have heard of Gene's passing. I have known Gene since I was 10 years old. His mother kept me and my brother when we were kids living in Felton Homes. Gene was a fine man and a fine Police Officer. He served our City well in his career. He definitely was an asset to this community. I'm also thankful for his service to our country serving in the U.S. Army.

Our hearts go out to Sandy and their family.

May our Lord give you peace and strength during this time and the days ahead. Love you guys.

Len & Caroline Woodard

