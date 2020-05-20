Earl E. Collins
June 12, 1938 - May 15, 2020
Dry Branch, GA- Earl E. Collins, 82, of Dry Branch, passed away on May 15, 2020. Services will be held at a later date.
He was born in Wilkinson County, but lived most of his life in Macon and later moved to Dry Branch. He graduated from Dudley Hughes High School and went on to serve in the Army. He retired from the Macon Police Department and All- State bonding and was a member of the F.O.P. He was known for his love of playing softball, playing pool and was an avid reader.
Mr. Collins is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Fugate Collins, sons, Dale Collins of Eatonton and Earl Collins Jr. of Dry Branch; granddaughters, Raina and Brooklyn Collins of Milledgeville and many other relatives and best friends Fred and Fran Stripling.
Donations can be made to F.O.P., 2465 Heath Road, Macon, Ga, 31206.
Please visit www. monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 20, 2020.