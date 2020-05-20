Earl E. Collins
1938 - 2020
Earl E. Collins
June 12, 1938 - May 15, 2020
Dry Branch, GA- Earl E. Collins, 82, of Dry Branch, passed away on May 15, 2020. Services will be held at a later date.
He was born in Wilkinson County, but lived most of his life in Macon and later moved to Dry Branch. He graduated from Dudley Hughes High School and went on to serve in the Army. He retired from the Macon Police Department and All- State bonding and was a member of the F.O.P. He was known for his love of playing softball, playing pool and was an avid reader.
Mr. Collins is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Fugate Collins, sons, Dale Collins of Eatonton and Earl Collins Jr. of Dry Branch; granddaughters, Raina and Brooklyn Collins of Milledgeville and many other relatives and best friends Fred and Fran Stripling.
Donations can be made to F.O.P., 2465 Heath Road, Macon, Ga, 31206.
Please visit www. monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Earl E. Collins


Published in The Telegraph on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Monroe County Memorial Chapel
86 W. Main St.
Forsyth, GA 31029
478-994-4266
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
May 19, 2020
Sending prayers to Sandy and family for their loss. Gene was a friend and co-worker for many years
Larry & Andra Grinstead
Friend
May 18, 2020
I am so sorry to have heard of Gene's passing. I have known Gene since I was 10 years old. His mother kept me and my brother when we were kids living in Felton Homes. Gene was a fine man and a fine Police Officer. He served our City well in his career. He definitely was an asset to this community. I'm also thankful for his service to our country serving in the U.S. Army.
Our hearts go out to Sandy and their family.
May our Lord give you peace and strength during this time and the days ahead. Love you guys.
Len & Caroline Woodard
Len & Caroline Woodard
Friend
May 18, 2020
I wish to extend my sympathy to Sandy and the family. Gene was a good friend and co worker.
Tommy Alston
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
