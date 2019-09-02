EARL LUSK
PERRY, GA- Walter Earl Lusk, 63, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 31, 2019, just two weeks after being diagnosed with cancer. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Watson-Hunt Funeral Home. Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. in the Dogwood Mausoleum at Perry Memorial Gardens.
Earl was born in Selma, Alabama, to the late John and Gertie Mitchell Lusk. He was a saw miller for Tolleson Lumber Company for many years and then Interfor. Earl enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson and was a member and former Vice-President of the Unchained Motorcycle Club. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Allison Lusk, Howell Lusk, and Pat Lusk Walker.
Survivors include his children, Matthew Lusk (Karlyn) of Perry, Corey Lusk of Perry, Lauren Sierra (Lane) of North Carolina, Shelby Lusk (Jordan Thompson) of Hawkinsville, and Valerie Myers; twelve grandchildren; his siblings, Diane Lusk Sheffield, John Lusk (Nan), Ernie Lusk, and James Lusk (Mae); and many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 2, 2019