Warner Robins, GA- Earle Thomas Gamble, Sr., 96, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Services are private.
Earle was born August 31, 1923 in Beverly, Massachusetts to the late Lawrence and Louise Smith Gamble. He served his country proudly during World War II as a member of the United States Navy. Earle was a Mason, and members of the American Legion and Kiwanis. Earle was an avid golfer, bowler, and just loved being outdoors. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother and will be missed by all who knew him. Earle is preceded in death by his wife of over sixty years, Edith Swanson Gamble, and his granddaughter, Abby Dettorre.
Earle is survived by his son, E. Thomas Gamble, Jr. (Amber) of Warner Robins; daughter, Paula Dettorre of Westborough, MA; grandchildren, Allison Lane, John Gamble, Blair Gamble, Katy Morris, Rebeca Gorney; and six great grandchildren.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 19, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
701 CARL VINSON PKWY
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478)329-1400
