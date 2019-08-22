Early Thomas "Tommy" Powell, Jr.
December 7, 1956 - August 20, 2019
Macon, GA- Early Thomas Powell, Jr "Tommy", 62, of Macon, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. The family will have a time of visitation on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at FairHaven Funeral Home, 4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd, Macon. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of FairHaven Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Harris officiating. Burial will be immediately following in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Early Thomas Powell, Sr. and Elizabeth Cherry Powell; and one grandchild; Anslie.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving family. His children; Brian Powell (Jessica), Renea Sanford (Jason ) and Kaycee Underwood (Corey); Girlfriend, Lora Reynolds; grandchildren, whom were his pride and joy, Abby, Devin, Logyn, Alley, Hailey, Ayla, Leslie, Layna, and Matthew; sisters, Marsha Layson (Jimmy), Linda Parolek (Paul) and several nieces.
Friends may sign the online register and view a complete obituary at www.fairhavenmacon.com
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Early Thomas "Tommy" Powell, Jr.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 22, 2019