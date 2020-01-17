Dr. Earnest Corker (1934 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "DR. CORKER WAS A VERY GOOD VET AND A GOOD PERSON. "
    - W. L. BROWN
  • - Hazel Corker Hayes
Service Information
C. J. Edwards Funeral Home
409 Preston Street
Fort Valley, GA
31030
(478)-825-2730
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
C.J. Edwards Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Trinity Baptist Church
Obituary
Dr. Earnest Corker
05/14/1934 - 01/07/2020
Fort Valley, GA- Funeral Service is scheduled for Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Trinity Baptist Church.
Visitation: Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at C.J. Edwards Funeral Home.
Dr. Corker taught for several years at Fort Valley State College, serving as Professor of Biology, and eventually founding the Animal Health Technician program. Dr. Corker entered private veterinary practice in 1970; first providing services in Fort Valley and later Warner Robins. Dr. Corker continued to practice until his retirement in the fall of 2018.
He is survived by his wife, Annie Grace Corker, one son, Gregory Corker, one daughter, Cynthia Denise Corker, one Grandson, Carter Washington Corker, one brother, John Shoats, a host of family and friends.
Edwards Funeral Home


Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 17, 2020
