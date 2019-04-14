Earnest Lee Wornum
|
April 8, 1943 - April 10, 2019
Reynolds, GA- Services for Earnest Lee Wornum are 1:00P.M., Monday, April 15, 2019 at Pineview Baptist Church, Roberta, Georgia with interment at Willow Lake Memorial Gardens, Fort Valley, Georgia. HICKS & Sons Funeral Home, Roberta.
Hicks & Sons Funeral Home
610 N Dugger Ave
Roberta, GA 31078
(478) 836-3900
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 14, 2019