Earnestine Lyons Brown (1950 - 2020)
  • "Terrail, Veda, Bridget, Zorene, Bernard, and the entire..."
    - Minister Stephanie Davis
  • "My sincere condolences to her Family and Friends. R.I.P."
    - Jewell Anderson And the Willis Family
C. J. Edwards Funeral Home
409 Preston Street
Fort Valley, GA
31030
(478)-825-2730
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
Earnestine Lyons Brown
06/21/1950 - 03/25/2020
Warner Robins, GA- Graveside Services for Earnestine Lyons Brown will be held Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Survivors: five devoted children: Bridgette Edwards, Zorene Lyons, Randolph Brown, Terrail Brown, and Veda Brown; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; siblings: Fletcher Lyons, Albert Lyons, Donnie Lyons, Bobby Daniely, and Betty Martin. Host of other relatives
C.J. Edwards Funeral Home


Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 3, 2020
