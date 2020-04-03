Earnestine Lyons Brown
06/21/1950 - 03/25/2020
Warner Robins, GA- Graveside Services for Earnestine Lyons Brown will be held Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Survivors: five devoted children: Bridgette Edwards, Zorene Lyons, Randolph Brown, Terrail Brown, and Veda Brown; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; siblings: Fletcher Lyons, Albert Lyons, Donnie Lyons, Bobby Daniely, and Betty Martin. Host of other relatives
C.J. Edwards Funeral Home
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 3, 2020