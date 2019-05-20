Earth Deuley
December 22, 1973 - May 16, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Earth Deuley, 45, on May 16, 2019, in Macon, GA.
Earth was born to Alan Deuley, who preceded him in death, and Laurel Deuley on December 22, 1973. He graduated from Central High School in 1992. As a talented musician and gentle soul, he will be dearly missed by many friends and family.
Earth is survived by the love of his life, Amy Deuley and the light of his life, daughters Jaden and Ayda Deuley. He also leaves behind his mother Laurel Deuley, stepmother Carlene Deuley, brothers Zenith Deuley (Adriana) and Amon Deuley, his sister Sayward Deuley Johnson (Jeremy), and his loving aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
A memorial will be held at Coleman Hill in Macon on Thursday, May 23rd at 7pm. Light refreshments at Amy Deuley's house following memorial.
Published in The Telegraph from May 20 to May 21, 2019