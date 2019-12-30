Easter Mitchum
April 15, 1927 - December 28, 2019
Byron, GA- Easter Mitchum, 92, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, December 28, 2019. A Graveside service will be held in Riverside Cemetery, North Gate on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. with Chaplain Janet Smith officiating. The family will greet friends at Snow's Memorial Chapel Pio Nono from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Those who wish may make donations to Kindred Hospice, 319 Margie Dr., Warner Robins, Georgia 31008.
Mrs. Mitchum was born in Johnson County, Georgia to the late Tom and Mabell Mason. She is preceded in death by first husband, Jack Walls and their son, Larry Walls, brothers, Wilmer, Tilmon, and Lamar Mason; sisters, Lena and Zora Mason, Joyce Spivey. Mrs. Mitchum was a member of Bloomfield Methodist Church. She loved flowers, her neighbors, and her companion dog Snowflake. All her family will be held close in her heart.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 46 years, the love of her life, Walter Mitchum; children, Bruce Mitchum, Kay Rogers, Walter D. Mitchum, Beth Potts, and Sheila Mitchum; sisters, Ida Mason, Nellie Beacham, and Alice Scoggins; also by her extended loving family.
Please visit www.snowspn.com to express your condolences.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Easter Mitchum
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 30, 2019