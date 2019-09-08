Eddie Charles Long
June 23, 1958 - September 6, 2019
Macon, GA- Eddie Charles Long, 61, departed this life peacefully on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Pine Pointe Hospice. A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Paul Dziadul and Larry McLendon officiating. The family will greet friends following the service. The family request in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pine Pointe Hospice, 6261 Peake Road, Macon GA 31210 or Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia, 774 Hazel St., Macon GA 31201. The family request everyone dress in casual attire.
Eddie was born in Macon, Georgia to Billy Charles and Ann Chancellor Long. He was retired from Robins Air Force Base as a Sheet Metal Mechanic. Eddie was an avid Falcon's fan, enjoyed fishing with his brother and playing the drums. He was a devoted and loving son, father, brother, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend.
He is survived by his parents, Billy and Ann Long of Macon, brother, Michael (Lisa) Long, daughter, Brandi Michelle Garnto, grandchildren, Chelsie Dolan, Storey Garnto and Maycey Griffis, uncle and aunt, James E. and Faye Chancellor, cousin, Debbie Cheshire, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and special friends, Pam and Rusty Ingraham, Gary "Junior" Bryant, and beloved dog, Abby.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 8, 2019