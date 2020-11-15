1/1
Eddie Clark Parkman
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eddie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eddie Clark Parkman
January 13, 1937 - November 9, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Eddie Clark Parkman, 83, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Mausoleum. Dr. Richard Kremer will officiate. Masks and social distancing must be observed to be in attendance. The family will greet friends following the service and asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Vineville Baptist Church, Library Fund.
Mrs. Parkman was born in Savannah, Georgia the daughter of the late Elease Harn Clark and Edward Nicholas Clark and sister of Emma Paulish. She was married to Joseph Parkman for forty-six years before his death in 2001. She retired from the Medical Center and later served on the Jury Commission for Macon-Bibb County for two-terms. She was an active member and volunteer with Vineville Baptist Church and XYZ.
Mrs. Parkman is survived by her daughters, Cara Brinkley (Avery) of Panama City, Florida and Cassy McCaffery (John) of Atlanta; grandsons Avery Brinkly III of Franklin, North Carolina and Brandon (Courtney) Brinkley of Tampa, Florida and great-grandmother to three beautiful children.
Visit www.snowsmacon.com to express tributes.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road, has charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park Mausoleum
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snow's Memorial Chapel - Cherry Chapel
746 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
4787437417
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 12, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved