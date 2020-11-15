Eddie Clark Parkman
January 13, 1937 - November 9, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Eddie Clark Parkman, 83, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Mausoleum. Dr. Richard Kremer will officiate. Masks and social distancing must be observed to be in attendance. The family will greet friends following the service and asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Vineville Baptist Church, Library Fund.
Mrs. Parkman was born in Savannah, Georgia the daughter of the late Elease Harn Clark and Edward Nicholas Clark and sister of Emma Paulish. She was married to Joseph Parkman for forty-six years before his death in 2001. She retired from the Medical Center and later served on the Jury Commission for Macon-Bibb County for two-terms. She was an active member and volunteer with Vineville Baptist Church and XYZ.
Mrs. Parkman is survived by her daughters, Cara Brinkley (Avery) of Panama City, Florida and Cassy McCaffery (John) of Atlanta; grandsons Avery Brinkly III of Franklin, North Carolina and Brandon (Courtney) Brinkley of Tampa, Florida and great-grandmother to three beautiful children.
