Eddie Howard Jr.
April 17, 1944 - April 17, 2019
Macon , GA- Mr. Eddie Howard, Jr., age 75 passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019.
He is survived by his children: Cassandra Smith, Chiquita (Roosevelt) Fields, Katrina (Stephen) Bailey and Stacie (Tommy) Dumas. Two brothers, Seven sister's, Six Grandchildren and Six great-grand kids.
Services will be Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Greater Allen Chapel A.M.E 269 Pursley St. Macon. Family maybe contacted 3191 Mary Dr. Macon
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
