Eddie James Pope Sr.
|
May 8, 1951 - February 15, 2019
Macon , GA- Funeral services will be on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 12:00 PM at New Pilgrim Baptist Church with burial in Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden.
Family contact: 1715 Winston Dr. Macon GA
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-0952
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 19, 2019