Eddie James Pope Sr.May 8, 1945 - February 15, 2019Macon , GA- To the family and many friends of the late Eddie James Pope Sr., we wish to extend our sincere thanks for your many kindnesses, and for the condolences and support that we have received. We also send our gratitude and appreciation to the Navicent Health & Staff, Pastor Bryant Raines, Pastor Charles Pope III, all program participants, New Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church and Bentley & Sons Funeral Home. Your many acts of kindness and sympathy will continue to be of great comfort to us in our time of sorrow.Sincerely,The Family