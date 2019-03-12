The Family of
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eddie James Pope Sr..
Eddie James
Pope Sr.
May 08, 1945
February 15, 2019
To the family and many friends of the late Eddie James Pope Sr., we wish to extend our sincere thanks for your many kindnesses, and for the condolences and support that we have received. We also send our gratitude and appreciation to the Navicent Health & Staff, Pastor Bryant Raines, Pastor Charles Pope III, all program participants, New Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church and Bentley & Sons Funeral Home. Your many acts of kindness and sympathy will continue` to be of great comfort to us in our time of sorrow.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2019