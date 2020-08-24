Eddie L. CottonMarch 02, 1957 - August 17, 2020Lizella, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Eddie Lee Cotton, BKA one of the Cotton Brothers JR. Born on March 2, 1957 to Helen and Floyd Cotton and entered into rest on August 17, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Health in Fayetteville, North Carolina. A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Macon Memorial Park located at 3969 Mercer University Drive, Macon, GA. 31204. Bishop B. Michael Burney Sr. will officiate. He leaves behind to cherish his memories a devoted & loving wife of 24 years, Sabrina Cotton and host of other relatives and friends. The family may be contacted at 217 Lannington Drive, Lizella, GA. 31052. Public viewing will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the Funeral Home. The family is requesting everyone to please wear a face mask and follow CDC guidelines. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.