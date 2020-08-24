1/1
Lizella, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Eddie Lee Cotton, BKA one of the Cotton Brothers JR. Born on March 2, 1957 to Helen and Floyd Cotton and entered into rest on August 17, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Health in Fayetteville, North Carolina. A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Macon Memorial Park located at 3969 Mercer University Drive, Macon, GA. 31204. Bishop B. Michael Burney Sr. will officiate. He leaves behind to cherish his memories a devoted & loving wife of 24 years, Sabrina Cotton and host of other relatives and friends. The family may be contacted at 217 Lannington Drive, Lizella, GA. 31052. Public viewing will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the Funeral Home. The family is requesting everyone to please wear a face mask and follow CDC guidelines. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
AUG
26
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
Memories & Condolences
August 23, 2020
MAY GOD BLESS ALL IN THE PASSING OF OUR CLASS MATE 1976 (BIBB TECH)
james w. smith sr.
August 22, 2020
He left behind to wise, beautiful and beyond determined daughters alongside his 8 distinctive grandchildren.
Almeca C Thomas
Daughter
